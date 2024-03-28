Sundargarh: Man stabs brother-in-law to death, arrested

Sundargarh: In a ghastly incident, a man reportedly killed his brother-in-law by stabbing him with a sharp weapon at Tunguritoli village under Rajgangpur police station limits of Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Jairam Satnami while the accused Marcus Toppo of Tunguritoli village.

The duo had a heated argument for some unknown reason. Irked over the altercation, Toppo stabbed Satnami with a knife causing his death on the spot.

Rajgangpur police reached the spot after getting information about the crime and arrested Toppo and seized the knife he used to kill brother-in-law, said sources adding that cops also sent Satnami’s body to the hospital for post-mortem and started an investigation into the matter.

Toppo will be forwarded to the court soon, informed the sources.

While the brutal murder has shocked everyone in the locality, cops are reportedly interrogating some people including the family members who were present during their exchange of words to get some lead in the case.

Though the exact reason behind the crime is yet to the ascertained, it is suspected that it is matter of family dispute.