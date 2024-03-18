Stay alert for lightning, gusty surface winds, hail and heavy rainfall: IMD advises people of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today advised the people of Odisha to stay alert for the possible lightning, gusty surface winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

According to IMD, a trough runs from Jharkhand to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh across Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Due to likely interaction of middle tropospheric westerly trough with lower level moisture laden winds from Bay of Bengal and above mentioned synoptic system, Meteorological conditions becoming favourable for moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, gusty surface wind and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity over the districts of Odisha during March 18 and 20, 2024.

As moderate thunderstorm activity with lightening, Gusty surface winds, Hail and heavy rainfall likely to occur over the districts of Odisha during March 18 and 20, the people are advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter for their own safety, the weather department said.

Also harvesting of rabi crops may be regulated judicially and farmers are advised to use hail nets to protect vegetables and crops from hail, it added.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north interior Odisha, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Cuttack and at a few places over rest districts of Odisha till 8.30 AM of March 19.

A yellow warning also has been issued for occurrence of thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Dhenkanal during this period of time.

Besides, one or two places over districts of Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, and Boudh also likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

As predicted by the weatherman, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha between 8.30 AM of March 19 to 8.30 AM of March of 20.

Orange warning has been issued for thunderstorm with lightning, and gusty surface wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and hail at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Jajpur.

Also thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm) at one or two places over districts of Cuttack, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khordha, and Dhenkanal likely to occur between this time.

Yellow Warning for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Deogarh and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha from 8.30 AM of March 19 to 8.30 AM of March of 20.