Uliburu mining scam: Marathon questioning by ED in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The ED in Odisha is investigating into the much talked about Uliburu mining scam corruption case said reports on Monday. Two brothers Deepak Gupta and Champak Gupta are being interrogated by the ED team.

In less than two weeks, the ED conducted simultaneous raids at 12 locations in Kolkata and Odisha on this link. A Volvo car, gold jewelery worth Rs 124 lakh, cash of Rs 30 lakh and a bank account of Rs 1.23 crore were frozen. In this case, the ED filed an application in the PMLA court to attach Rs 379 crore of assets.

On March 1, the ED raided the offices of a private Steel Company. Deepak Gupta Steel has been identified as the company involved. The raids have been conducted at various places across Odisha.

The ED Raid in Odisha is underway in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Barbil area. Raids are going on in Kharvel Nagar and IRC Village areas of Bhubaneswar. Deepak Gupta Steel’s chartered accountant Ajay Kadamawala’s house is being raided.

The house of the CA and three other places were raided, said reliable reports in this regard. It is worth mentioning here that, Deepak Gupta is the prime accused in the 1500 crore Uliburu mining scam. Odisha Vigilance had filed a case against him. The case was related to illegal mining. Based on the vigilance case, ED raided the properties under the PMLA.

In view of the forthcoming General Elections 2024, a State Level Coordination Meeting with different Enforcement Agencies of the State held today under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena at Lok Seva Bhawan Conference Room.

Chief Secretary stressed on taking strong action against the violators of law in a concerted effort to ensure that there is no law and order situation arises due to drug abuse, illegal drug trafficking and illegal arms trade during elections. The raids will be carried out in coordination with the Police Dept, Excise Dept, Forest Dept & Commercial Tax Dept.

