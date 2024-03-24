Slurry pipes worth more than Rs 3 crore looted in Angul

Angul: In a shocking incident, some undefined miscreants reportedly looted a huge amount of slurry pipes worth more than Rs 3 crore from near Bhalugadia village under Gopalprasad police station limits of the district.

According to reports, the slurry pipes work is going between Dudipani and JSPL Angul. Due to this, a huge quantity of slurry pipe was kept by the Gujarat’s Advanced Infrastructure Company, which is in charge of the work, along the road.

However, some miscreants cut the pipes in gas cutters and looted before anyone could identify them. While it is not known who and when looted the valuable pipes from the spot, the matter came to light only after the authorities of the company filed a case at the Gopalprasad police station.

Based on the complaint, cops stated a probe and are reportedly interrogating some locals to get lead in the robbery case.