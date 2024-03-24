2 killed, 3 others critically injured in road accidents in Odisha

Jeypore/Khurda: At least two persons including a seven-year-old girl were killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha’s Jeypore and Khurda today.

In the first incident, one minor girl identified as S Durga, daughter of J Durga from Hanaguda locality, died on the spot after the auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling along with others over turned near Paper Mill Chhak in Jeypore town under Sadar police limits of Koraput district.

Five others sustained grievous injuries following the accident that took place around 6 PM when the members of a family were on their way back home after attending the funeral rites of a relative. They were returning from Dambuguda village of Kanga in the district.

While the injured were rescued and admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jeypore town for treatment, the driver of the auto-rickshaw fled from the spot soon after the road mishap.

In the second such incident, one Amarjyoti Rout (28) from Jahangir locality in Dhamra in the Bhadrak district was killed and three others – Deepti Samantaray (24) from Kendrapara district, Ranjita Nayak and Komal Sharma from the Kalahandi and Bhadrak districts respectively- sustained critical injuries after the speeding car they were travelling by hit a trailer truck from behind.

The accident occurred on NH-16 near Gourachandrapur Chhak on Chandpur bypass road in Khurda district when they were going to Chilika. All of them are student and are studying in a Bhubaneswar college.

The injured were rescued by the locals with the help of Fire Services personnel and rushed to a nearby government hospital. Later, they were shifted to Bhubaneswar AIIMS as their conditions deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Chandpur police launched a probe after getting information about the accident.