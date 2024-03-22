Six ORS officers transferred and given new appointment in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday transferred and gave new appointment to as many as six Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officers.

As per the a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department a total of six ORS officers have been transferred from their present place of posting and given new appointments.

As per the notification, Sumanta Kumar Behera, the Zone Officer, Olo the Spl. LAO Salagaon -Budhapanka Talcher- Jharpada 3rd and 4th line project, Dhenkanal has been posted as Zone Officer, Cuttack-Paradeep Doubling Railink Project, Jagatsinghpur.

Likewise, Ranjan Kumar Singh, the ACO, O/O the Addl. Sub Collector, Jajpur has been appointed as ASO, Major Settlement Office, Cuttack.

ORS officer Surya Prakash Nayak, the Court Officer, Additional Commissioner, Land Records & Settlement (Jajpur, Dasarathpur, Rasulpur Tahasil) also has been appointed as ACO, O/O DLRS&C, Cuttack.

Similarly, ORS officer Dhiroj Kumar Pattanaik, the OSD (Sports), Kalahandi has been posted as OSD, Sports & YS Department.

Chinmaya Das, the Zone, Officer, O/0 Spl. LAO, Rengali Right Canal System (RRCS) in Dhenkanal also has been appointed as Zone Officer (Hgrs), Department Of Water Resources.

Chitrasen Dalai, the Assistant Director, RITI, Khallikote, Ganjam also has been transferred as Assistant Director, RITI, Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar.

The concerned Officers are hereby centrally relieved w.e.f. 22.03.2024 (A.N.) with the direction to join in their new places of posting immediately, the notification said.

Also Read: School Teacher Detained For Allegedly Misbehaving With Girl Student In Odisha