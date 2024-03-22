School teacher detained for allegedly misbehaving with girl student in Odisha

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
teacher detained for misbehaving with girl student
Mohana: A school teacher in Odisha’s Gajapati district was detained by police for interrogation for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student.

A teacher of Badasindhaba Govt High School allegedly misbehaved with a girl student of class eight. The matter came to light only after the student informed about it to her parents, who filed a complaint against the teacher at Mohana police station.

Based on the complaint, Mohana Police registered a case and stated an investigation into the matter. They detained the concerned teacher for interrogation over the allegation.

Meanwhile, Mohana Block Education Office (BEO) Narendra Behera went to the school after getting information about the incident and conducted an inspection about it.

While speaking to the media persons about the incident, the BEO said, “From the IIC of Mohana Police Station I got to know that a girl student has filed a case against a teacher named Ashok Kumar Gauda alleging that he misbehaved with her. Therefore, I came here to find out the reality.”

“Action will be taken against the teacher as per the law, if he is found guilty. I will also apprise the District Education Officer (DEO) about the incident,” he added.

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

