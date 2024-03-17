Odisha CM’s grievance cell closed as model code of conduct comes into effect

Bhubaneswar: The Grievance Cell of Odisha Chief Minister has been closed in view of the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued a notification in this regard and said that as the Model Code is in force since Saturday, the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell will remain closed until the election process is over in the state.

Likewise, the joint hearing of Monday’s public grievances by District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police will also remain closed. Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena also wrote to the concerned officials in this regard.

As per the announcement of the Election Commission of India (ECI), simultaneous elections to the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats of the State will be held in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

While the electors to four Lok Sabha constituencies of Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Berhampur, and the 28 Assembly constituencies coming under them will exercise their franchise on May 13 while voters of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Aska Parliamentary constituencies, and 35 Assembly seats will cast their votes on May 20.

Similarly the third phase voting for Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Sambalpur, and Keonjhar MP seats and 42 Assembly seats will be held on May 25 and the last and final phase of election in Odisha will be held in parliamentary constituencies of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur and the remaining 42 Assembly seats on June 1.

The votes will be counted on June 4 and subsequently the results will be announcement by the election commission.

Also Read: Yellow Warnings For Rain And Hailstorms Issued For Several Odisha Districts