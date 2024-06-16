Rural Development Principal Secretary welcomes new Minister Ravi Narayan Naik

Bhubaneswar: Principal Secretary of Rural Development Department Sanjay Kumar Singh today welcome newly elected Minister Narayan Naik.

The Principal Secretary welcomed the Minister by presenting a bouquet and briefed the Minister on important issues and strategic steps laid down to advance the rural development agenda in a cordial atmosphere.

Singh said that the Department attaches great importance to the implementation of ongoing projects, new policy initiatives aimed at increasing rural infrastructure and participation of stakeholders in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Nayak is also in charge of the Rural Development Department as well as Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Departments.

This visit marks the beginning of what promises aimed at fostering growth and development in rural regions, thereby contributing to the overall progress of the state.