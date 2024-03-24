Retired army personnel Saroj Das arrested on the charges of attacking cops in Cuttack

Banki: The retired army personnel Saroj Das was arrested while he was sleeping by the Banki police on the charges of attacking cops from Sabarsahi area under Talabasta outpost of Cuttack district.

The ex-serviceman had attacked the police around three times.

At first, the SI of Banki police station was attacked by the ex-serviceman with a sword, and narrowly escaped by defending himself with his lathi.

Again on September 5, 2023 a woman police IIC was injured after being attacked by Saroj Das at the football filed in Similipur village. On being informed about Das addressing the the locals, Banki SDPO along with cops from Banki Police Station reached the spot without uniforms to nab him.Tension ran high after the retired army man, hurled abuses at the police team and also manhandled the cops and even physically attacked Banki Police Station IIC Madhusmita Behera, leaving her critically injured.

Again on Oct 22, Das had attacked SI Sambit Biswal and constable Rajat Kar infront of a bank at Adimata Chhak with sharp weapons and duo were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.