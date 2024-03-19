Repair work of Puri Srimandir Nata Mandap is almost completed!

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) today informed that the repair work of the beam on the Nata Mandap of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri has been completed.

Informing about the development ASI Superintendent DB Gadaik, said that almost 90 per cent of work of conservation at Nata Mandap is over and there would be no threat to the structure and movement of devotees.

The remaining 10 per cent of work particularly plastering will be carried out during Rath Yatra, he added.

It is to be noted here that the ASI began the Nata Mandap repairing work from February 23 and had decided to complete the work by the end of this month as ordered by the Orissa High Court.

While the repairing work was done from 1 PM to 7 PM every day, the timing of some rituals of the holy trinity were changed. However, the general darshan of the deities by the devotees was going on as usual.