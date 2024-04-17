Woman contractual labourer of ASI beaten up by servitor at Puri Srimandir 

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, a servitor of Puri Srimandir allegedly beat a woman contractual labourer of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) today.

According to reports a group of workers were engaged for some repairing work near the Rosasala and the Dakhina Dwara (Southern Gate) of the 12th century shrine.

However, one of the woman workers named Purnima Behera was taking some rest by putting one of her hands on the mouth. In the meantime, a servitor who was passing through saw her and misbehaved with her by hurling abuses and casteist remarks at her.

Later, protesting the servitor’s misbehavior to Behera, the workers halted the work and filed a complaint at the Singhadwara Police station seeking action against the accused servitor.

Meanwhile, the IIC of the police station said that the accused servitors will be identified and action will be taken against him. Police is also said to have started an investigation into the matter.

