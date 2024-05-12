Polling parties airlifted to Mao-infested booths in Nuapada district ahead of first-phase election

Nuapada: A group of polling parties was reportedly airlifted to seven Mao-infested booths in Nuapada district ahead of the first-phase election in Odisha to be held tomorrow.

According to sources, a total of seven polling parties were reportedly airlifted by a special helicopter of the Indian Air Force from the Gotama Airstrip. After landing in Sunabeda, they will spend the night at the Sunabeda CRPF Camp. Early in the morning and amid tight security, they will leave for their respective booths situated inside the Mao-infested Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Nuapada district administration has made elaborate arrangement to ensure free and fair elections in both the assembly seats of Nuapada and Khariar, which are going to vote tomorrow along with 26 other assembly seats of the State.

It is to be noted here that 4 Lok Sabha segments – Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur – and the 28 assembly seats under them are going to vote in the first phase of election in Odisha tomorrow.