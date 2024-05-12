Below Header Govt Ad

Amit Shah and JP Nadda to visit Odisha again, check details

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Amit Shah to visit Odisha on May 15

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda to will visit Odisha yet again to campaign for the party candidates for the upcoming election in the State.

According to State BJP vice president Golak Mohapatra, the Union Home Minister will visit Odisha on May 15 and will address public meetings in Rourkela, Kantabanji and Sorada. This would be his second campaign in Odisha. He had visited the State on April 25 and addressed a public meeting in Sonepur.

Similarly, Nadda will visit Odisha on May 17 to seek votes for party candidates in Sundargarh, Hinjili and Padampur, added Mohapatra. Earlier, he had addressed a public meeting in Berhampur on April 28. Later, he attended the party leaders’ meeting and released manifesto of the State unit.

Golak Mohapatra also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold roadshow in Puri and address public gatherings in Cuttack and Angul on May 20 (Monday).

