Bajrangi Bhaijaan Munni dances on Hiramandi song; Video goes viral

Harshali Malhotra, who become famous after starring as Salman Khan’s little co-star as Munni in blockbuster film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, has now grown up to be a beautiful teenage girl. One video of Harshali is currently going viral on the social media platforms.

Harshali often shares her photos and videos on social media. Now, an Instagram reel video of Harshali portraying herself as one character of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Hiramandi’ on the trending song ‘Ek Baar Dekh Liye’ has gained much popularity among fans.

Harshali’s acting, expression along with her moves along the beats of the song has enthralled many social media users on the internet.

Fans are impressed by her acting in this video of the song ‘Ek Baar Dekh Liye’ and has recommended that she should have acted in place of Alamzeb in Hiramandi.

Seeing Harshali’s dance and style in this video, fans are saying that she seems to be overshadowing all the heroines. Harshali has shared this dance video of hers on her Instagram account. The video has received nearly 199,000 likes and many comments.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshaali Malhotra (@harshaalimalhotra_03)

One fan wrote, “You are very beautiful.” Another fan wrote, “I wish Harshali was there instead of Alamzeb in Hiramandi.”

Meanwhile, another user called her the younger version of Madhubala and commented, “You look like the younger version of Innocent Madhubala. Absolutely Graceful.”

Harshali acted as Salman Khan’s little co-star Harshali Malhotra in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ as Munni. The film was released in 2015 and got a blockbuster response at the box office.

