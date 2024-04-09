Puri Jagannath Temple To Be Closed For 4 Hours On April 10

Puri: The Puri Jagannath temple shall remain closed for four hours on Wednesday that is tomorrow for Banakalagi Niti, said reliable reports.

According to available reports, the Puri Jagannath temple shall remain closed today from 6 pm in the evening to 10 pm at night, that is for four hours.

Puri Srimandir temple administration on Tuesday, informed that the Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath and siblings will be performed on Wednesday.