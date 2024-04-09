Puri Jagannath Temple To Be Closed For 4 Hours On April 10

Puri: The Puri Jagannath temple shall remain closed for four hours on Wednesday that is tomorrow for Banakalagi Niti, said reliable reports.
According to available reports, the Puri Jagannath temple shall remain closed today from 6 pm in the evening to 10 pm at night, that is for four hours.
Puri Srimandir temple administration on Tuesday, informed that the Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath and siblings will be performed on Wednesday.
In the Banakalagi Niti or ritual, the faces of the holy trinity will be decorated using sacred and traditional colours like saffron, green, red, black, and white by the Dutta Mohapatra Sevayats.
After completion of the Banakalagi Niti, Lord Jagannath will be given a ceremonial bath, marking the completion of the ritual.
This ceremonial bath is traditionally known by the name of ‘Maha Snana.’ After which, the doors of the temple will once again be opened for visitors.