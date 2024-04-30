Around 30 airports receives bomb threat via E- Mail, including Varanasi, Goa

New-Delhi: The security concern has risen up across India as several airports received bomb threats via emails, but all were found to be hoax. The threat was sent to the Goa, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chandigarh and Srinagar airports. The threats have prompted the officials to beef up security measures and conduct a thorough search operation.

Yesterday, Goa’s Dabolim airport received the email on their official email, and the police and bomb squad conducted a search after airport authorities filed a complaint.

“We are taking extra precautions now. While security has been heightened at the airport, flight operations are unaffected,” airport director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said.

The Aiport Director of Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan also received the email this morning, and nothing suspicious has been found so far after the search operation.

“We are collaborating with our counterparts in different states to track down the accused involved in the case. The technical cell of the city police is also actively investigating the matter,” an official said.

On the other hand, authorities at the Kolkata airport also received a bomb threat by email on Monday. However, the mail, which threatened to blow up the airport, turned out to be a hoax.

(Inputs from ANI)