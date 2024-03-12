PM Modi Inaugurates Third Vande Bharat Express In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in Odisha that will connect Puri-Vishakhapatnam.

According to reports, Bharat Express from Odisha on the third stop. Prime Minister launched Bharat Express between Puri-Vishakhapatnam. The Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone of 6,000 railway projects worth 85,000 crore rupees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat Express trans across various routes in the country from Ahmedabad.

The prime minister will visit Ahmedabad to start and officially open many railway and petrochemical projects worth more than 1,06,000 crore. This will greatly help improve railways, connections and the chemicals industry, ANI reported.

Know the Vande Bharat train routes:

Ranchi-Varanasi, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Patna-Lucknow, Lucknow-Dehradun, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Kalaburagi–Bengaluru, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Khajuraho-Delhi, Mysuru-Chennai routes and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat that is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of ₹85,000-crore Railway projects from Ahmedabad.

Till now, the Indian Railways runs nearly 41 Vande Bharat Express services in spanning 24 states and 256 districts.

