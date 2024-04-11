3 NHAI employees die in road accident in Bargarh of Odisha

Bargarh: There has been a road accident in Bargarh district of Odisha in which as many three employees have died, said reports in Thursday.

According to reports this tragic incident in which three were killed took place late at night on Luhuracahti National Highway in Sohela Block of Bargarh District. Three employees of NHAI died in the accident.

The three deceased have been identified as Parthav Sahu of Bandala village, Sohela block, Vikas Sanda of Sohela village and Subrat Mallik of Jagatsinghpur. On receiving the news, the local police arrived at the spot and recovered the body and sent it to the district headquarter hospital (DHH) for autopsy. It appears that an unknown vehicle hit them in the road accident in Bargarh.

Recently on April 8, as many as three people have been killed on the spot as a scooter fell of the bridge. According to reliable reports in this regard, the scooter rider lost balance and fell down 20 feet from the bridge. While the three was returning from Raikia in Kandhamal district, this fatal road accident took place at Budamaha Bridge.

Late at night, three friends were returning from Tikabali to Raikia in a scooter when the rider allegedly lost his balance and plunged straight in the gorge besides the bridge. All the three deceased persons belong to Raikia area in Kandhamal district.

The locals spotted the bodies, and immediately informed the police. The local police reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent it for postmortem.