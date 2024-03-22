Parents of down babies get comprehensive genetic counselling at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Perinatal clinic which runs every Tuesday comprising of experts from various specialties like Obstetrics & Gynaecology (O&G), Paediatrics, Neonatology, Anatomy and Psychiatry has been providing comprehensive genetic counselling to the parents of Down babies and other genetic disorders, said Dr. Manisha R Gaikwad, Head of Department, Anatomy, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The cytogenetic laboratory in the national institute also helps in detecting the common chromosomal anomalies like Down Syndrome through Karyotyping, informed Dr. Gaikwad on the occasion of an outreach programme conducted by the Department of Anatomy along with Perinatal clinic, AIIMS Bhubaneswar in association with Institute of Health Sciences (Autonomous), Chandaka, Bhubaneswar yesterday.

The sensitization programme on features of Down Syndrome and approach to other common genetic disorders at IHS, Bhubaneswar witnessed enthusiastic participation of the delegates.

Down Syndrome being the commonest Trisomy with a prevalence of 1 in 830 births in India. The baby presents with a flat facial profile, upward slanting eyes, simian crease and sandal gap. The babies also repeated respiratory infections, congenital heart disease and is one of the causes of intellectual disability, deliberated by the experts on the occasion.

As the incidence of Down Syndrome increases with increased maternal age, awareness among the public, medical professionals will help in timely detection of Down Syndrome and appropriate action, stressed the dignitaries.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas emphasised upon organising such sensitising outreach programmes to put more light on the subject of Down syndrome and other genetic disorders. Appreciated the effort for such initiatives.

While providing various therapies for common genetic disorders such as speech therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy etc., the approach should be single centered and patient centric, said Prof. Satya Narayan Mohapatra, Director, IHS. He also said handling the patients with common genetic disorders is a continuous process including identification, prevention and lifelong management for which we should change the stereotype in the society.

Among others, Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy from AIIMS BBSR and Dr. Ramya Maitreyee, Dr. Bhawani Sankar Padhy from IHS also graced the occasion.