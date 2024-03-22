Four more including minor boy arrested in Bhubaneswar ‘love triangle’ murder case

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police has successfully arrested four more accused in the sensational ‘love triangle’ Anjan Behera murder case.

Acting on a tip-off, the Laxmi Sagar police today conducted a raid in a lodge in Cuttack and arrested the accused persons including a minor boy. They were on the run following the murder of Anjan Behera.

Speaking about the arrest of the accused persons, Krushna Chandra Mishra, the ACP of Zone-4, said that four accused persons including a minor boy have been arrested today for their involvement in the Anjan Behera murder case. They have been identified as Swayanshu Sahoo (19), Tukuli Jena (22), and Sameer Jena (20). We cannot disclose the identity of the fourth accused as he is a minor.”

“Two scooties, which were used in the crime, have been seized from their possession. They will be forwarded to the court today. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

The ACP further informed that a case was also earlier registered against Sameer Jena at the Badagada Police station.

Earlier on March 18, the prime accused of the case Kanha Pradhan alias Pinku was arrested along with his girlfriend Niharika Das.

It is to be noted here that Anjan Behera, who was working with a catering agency, was hacked with sharp weapons by the accused persons late night on March 15 while he was busy in gossiping with his friends in front of Hotel Swagatam under Laxmisagar police.

Within a minute after indulging in a heated argument, Pinku brutally hacked Anjan with a sharp sword as he was allegedly loving his girlfriend, Niharika.

Soon, Anjan was rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment. However, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment due to excess bleeding.

While probing the case, the Commissionerate police came to know that Pinku is the present boyfriend of Niharika and Gautam was her ex-Boyfriend and on March 15, there was exchange of words between Gautam and Niharika. In the same evening Niharika informed the same to Pinku, who decided to teach Gautam a lesson and attacked him accordingly.

However, police arrested bot the prime accused (Pinku and his girlfriend Niharika Das) from Salia Sahi area on March 18 and forwarded them to court.

A special team was also formed to nab the other accused persons who fled the spot soon after committing the crime. However, they were arrested by the police today.