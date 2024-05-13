Brazil floods: Death toll rises to 143, government announces emergency spending

Brazil: The death toll in floods at Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state has rose to 143. Revealing about the situation there, the Civil Defence agency informed that over 125 people are missing while more than 600,000 have been evacuated.

Keeping the situation in mind, the government announced around 12.1 billion reais ($2.34 billion) in emergency spending to deal with the crisis that has displaced more than 538,000 people in the state, out of a population of around 10.9 million.

It is worth mentioning here that in two weeks of record rainfall that has unleashed flooding and mudslides across the state, 446 towns have witnessed dramatic scenes of survivors rescued from floodwaters, including in the state capital Porto Alegre, where the Guaiba river burst its banks, inundating more than half of the city, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Downpours began on April 29 and continued on Sunday, erasing hopes of floodwaters receding, and raising the number of the displaced from about 441,000 on Saturday to 618,550 on Sunday.

The National Institute of Meteorology has forecast more heavy rains through Monday in Brazil’s southernmost state, which borders on Argentina and Uruguay.