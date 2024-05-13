General elections 2024: Odisha CEO suspends 2 election officers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Election Officer of Odisha has suspended two election officers for neglect of duties assigned to them, said reports on Monday. The first phase of polling is going on in Odisha. The polling process started from 6 am and will continue till 6 pm.

According to the data of state election officials, 23.28% voting has been done in Odisha till 11 am. However, two polling officers have been suspended for negligence in election work. Tejansu Shah, who was engaged in a polling booth in Kalahandi Narla, was suspended.

Similarly, a polling officer of Ganjam district has also been suspended. State chief election officer Nikunj Bihari Dhal said that action has been taken against both of them for negligence.

The first phase voting recorded in Odisha by 11 am has been 23.28%, the voting is underway in peace and order. The information regarding the same has been given by the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

The first phase of polling is going on with peace and order. 23.28% voting has been done till 11:00 am. Maximum is 27% in Nuapada. Raigarh recorded the lowest voter turnout of 21%. 21.47% in Mohana, 21.50% in Nabarangpur, 22.02% in Gajapati, 26.46% in Narla, 22.64% in Parlakhemundi, 24.81% in Patanga, 26.20% in Umerkot, 24.79% in Kalahandi, 26.79% in Koraput. .61%, Malkanigiri recorded 22.43%, voting recorded in Odisha.

Voters are voting for four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats in eight districts. People are standing in line in a systemic manner in front of the booth and waiting for their turn for asserting their rights.

Voting is underway in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts of South Odisha. A total of 37 candidates are in the fray for Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur Lok Sabha seats.

Further it is worth mentioning that, a total of 243 candidates are fighting in 28 assembly seats under these 4 Lok Sabha constituencies. 62 lakh 87 thousand voters are voting in the first phase. There are 300,000,000 male voters and 31,000,000 female voters. Voting is going on in 7 thousand and 33 booths, said reports.

Polling was delayed in a few booths due to EVM glitch in Odisha in a few places on Monday said reports. Voting has begun for the first phase elections in Odisha. The polling has begun at four Lok Sabha constituencies including Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi. During the first phase elections on Monday voting was delayed because of faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

