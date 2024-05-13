Below Header Govt Ad

BSNL launches news prepaid plans of Rs 58 and Rs 59, see full details

Business
bsnl new prepaid plans

One of India’s biggest telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), has introduced two new prepaid plans for its customers. It is noteworthy mentioning that the cost of the two plans are of Rs 58 and Rs 59.

Notably, the Rs 58 plan is a data voucher while the Rs 59 plan offers a regular prepaid service validity plan. Both the plans come with their own set of benefits. Read on to know more about the plans.

BSNL New Prepaid Rs 58 Plan 

This new offering by BSNL is a data voucher plan. Moreover, it is to be noted that users will require to have an active plan in case they want to opt for this new plan. Furthermore, the new plan comes with a validity of 7 days. It is also going to offer a daily data of 2 GB. Post the utilization of which, the speed of internet will reduce to 40 Kbps.

BSNL New Prepaid Rs 59 Plan 

Much like other plan, the BSNL Rs 59 prepaid plan also comes with a validity of days. Further with this plan, users get up to 1 GB of daily data. Notably, unlimited SMS and calling are offered with this plan.

Earlier on March 29, BSNL introduced two new plans for customers called Fiber Basic OTT and Fiber Basic Super. As its name suggests, the Fiber Basic OTT plan comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.

Both the plans are priced under Rs 1000 and offer high-speed internet connection. The Fiber Basic OTT is priced at Rs 599 and the Fiber Basic Super costs Rs 699.

