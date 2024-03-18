OSRTC bus driver killed, another critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, the driver of an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus was killed after the bus that he was driving met with an accident in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Monday. The accident took place in the MPV 23 village area under Kalimela Block of the district.

As per reports, the OSRTC bus was on its way to Vishakhapatnam from MV 79 area of Kalimela Block today. When the bus was passing along MPV 23 village area on the State Highway number 326 it hit an iron laden pick up van.

As a result, the driver of the bus was killed on the spot while the driver of the pickup van sustained critical injury. The pickup van driver was rushed to Kalimela hospital in a critical condition.

After getting information Kalimela Police rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.