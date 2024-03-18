Funeral rites halted as demand for meat not fulfilled in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: In an unusual happening the funeral rites of an old woman was halted for three days as the demand for meat had not been fulfilled. The incident took place in Jaybilla village under Shamakhunta block in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha recently.

As per reports, Sambari Singh, an elderly woman of Jaybilla village, died last Saturday. She has left behind two sons. Due to non-cooperation of the villagers, the body could not be cremated for 3 days. And this was because one of her sons could not provide a sheep to the village panchayat during his second marriage.

Of course, the village panchayat sat again on Monday and ordered the son that the last rite can be allowed if he would provide a sheep to the panchayat within 7 days. After the man promised to do so, the funeral was performed.

Reportedly, a son of the deceased old woman, identified as Doctor Singh, promised to provide a sheep to the panchayat when he got married for the second time. But he did not keep his words.

Doctor Singh abandoned her first wife 5 years ago and brought another woman home. Then, he reportedly did not give a wedding feast to the villagers for the second marriage though as of now the couple has two offspring. He had then promised to give the sheep at the time of his mother’s death. But now, even after the death of his mother, he did not kept his word for which the villagers denied to co-operate in the funeral of the old woman.

Accordingly, the last rite had been halted. After 3 days Doctor Singh’s first wife reached the village. Hence, another meeting of the Panchayat was organised where it was decided that if Doctor Singh promises to provide 10 kg sheep meet within 10 days the panchayat will allow for the funeral of the body.

After Doctor Singh promised to fulfil the above demand, the funeral was performed.

Reportedly, the panchayat ordered that even if the party is not financially sound still he will have to provide a sheep. In case, he fails to do so, the family will be ostracised.

Also read: Unique Protest Demanding Establishment Of Medical College Witnessed In Jagatsinghpur