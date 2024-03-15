ORHDC corruption case: Former IAS Vinod Kumar convicted for ninth time

Bhubaneswar: Former IAS officer and ex-Managing Director, Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) Vinod Kumar has been convicted for ninth time in the corruption case.

Apart from IAS Vinod Kumar, the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar also convicted Purna Chandra Das, the ex-Executive Director of Technical in ORHDC, Bhubaneswar, Pradeep Kumar Rout, the ex-Accounts officer of ORHDC, and Ashok Kumar Nanda, the Secretary of VIKASH (NGO) in Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted here that all the four were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.23/2012 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and U/s 420/120-B IPC.

Vinod Kumar, Purna Chandra Das and Pradeep Kumar Rout have been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 25,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months on each count for the offence U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(d) P.C Act, 1988/420/120-B IPC.

The other convict Ashok Kumar Nanda was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 25,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months each for the offence U/s 420/120-B IPC.

It is to be noted here that this is the ninth conviction involving corruption in ORHDC by Vinod Kumar, and other officials by hatching criminal conspiracy with private persons.

Detailed report follows.

