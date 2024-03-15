SRC puts collector on alerts as IMD predicts rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has put some district collectors of Odisha on alert over the rain predictions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The collectors of the Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts have been put on alerts as the weather department has forecasted rain for these districts for the next five days.

The weather warning:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 16.03.2024): Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 16.03.2024 up pto 8.30 AM of 17.03.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 17.03.2024 up pto 8.30 AM of 18.03.2024):

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jaipur and Cuttack.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.03.2024 up pto 8.30 AM of 19.03.2024):

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.03.2024 up pto 8.30 AM of 20.03.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khurda, Nayagarh and heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Angul.

SRC’s advisory to collectors:

Districts under yellow warning to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.

People may be advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning.

Submit a report on the damage, if occurred due to thunderstorm, whirlwind, hailstorm, lightning immediately for information of the govt.

Also Read: Bargarh Sugar Factory Land To Be Transferred To IDCO