‘Once a doctor always a doctor’: Medico from Bhubaneswar KIMS hospital saves life mid-air

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable display of quick thinking and medical expertise, Dr. Ashok Kumar Badamali, senior consultant in Cardiac Anesthesia at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Bhubaneswar, saved the life of a fellow passenger aboard Air India Express flight I5 764 enroute from New Delhi to Pune.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, began when the cabin crew, led by Saurav, made an urgent announcement requesting the assistance of any onboard paramedics or nursing personnel due to a medical emergency. A middle-aged woman was found unresponsive in her seat, prompting immediate action. Dr. Badamali, who was traveling to Pune for research activities, promptly responded to the call for help.

The patient was moved to the floor of the aircraft to facilitate resuscitation efforts. Upon examination, Badamali found the patient to be unresponsive, and exhibiting agonal breathing, with an extremely fast carotid pulse. Utilizing his expertise in cardiac emergencies, he performed a carotid massage that proved to be life-saving.

Under Dr. Badamali’s careful management, the patient was placed in the recovery position and remained stable until the flight successfully landed at Pune International Airport. The pilot of the flight, Rahul, along with crew members Saurav and Puja, expressed their gratitude to Dr. Badamali for his timely and decisive action. Dr Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT-KISS, and KIMS also thanked Badamali for his service.