Odisha: VSSUT dress restrictions imposed ahead of Holi

By Sudeshna Panda
vssut dress restrictions
Sambalpur: Ahead of Holi celebration, VSSUT dress restrictions have been imposed said reports in this regard on Thursday. No short dresses shall be allowed.

The Vice Chancellor of VSSUT gave this dress restriction for the Basant Utsav. The notice has been circulated to go to the college in traditional dress instead of modern dress.

Reports say that, while there are various cultural events along with the spring festival of VSSUT, wearing modern clothes or short dresses is prohibited for these events.

The Vice-Chancellor has informed through this notice that strict action will be taken against any student who violates this rule. Students violating the notice will not be allowed inside the university premises. Entry into the campus will not be allowed.

Sudeshna Panda

