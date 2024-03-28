Odisha: Police raid man’s house over charges of torture to wife but find gun, bullets and deer skins

Balasore: Balasore police were taken surprised after seizing gun, bullets, bow, arrows and deer skin while conducting a raid on the house of a man on charges of torturing his wife.

One Priyanka reportedly filed a case at Balasore Sadar Police station against her husband Mukti Rana of Barabati area alleging that he tortures her both physically and mentall. Besides, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Based on her complaint, police conducted a raid on Mukti’s house and seized five airguns, live bullets, arrows and bows and two deer skins. Police also arrested Mukti from the house.

While police are investigating to know under what circumstances the deer skins were brought and kept in the house, the airguns were reportedly kept by the accused to hunt birds in the area.

A case was registered against Mukti and he was forwarded to the court.

Briefing the newsmen about the case, Balasore City DSP Gayatri Pradhan, said, “The woman complainant had alleged that it is been 15 years that the couple are married. However, her husband has been assaulting her mentally and physically. On March 24 also, he physically assaulted her and even threatened to kill her by showing the airgun. The CCTV camera installed in the house has been destroyed by firing.”

“Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against him and arrested him. During search of the house, we also found five airguns, arrows and two deer skins. Further probe is underway,” she added.