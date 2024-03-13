Odisha Junior Teachers’ salary hiked from Rs 13,800 to Rs 20,000

Bhubaneswar: In a good news for the Junior Teachers in Odisha, the State Government on Wednesday hiked their monthly salary.

As announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik the Junior Teachers’ salary has been hiked from Rs 13,800 to Rs 20,000 per month. It is applicable to only for those teachers who have been working in primary and upper primary schools for the last three years.

As decided by the State government, the enhanced salary will be applied retrospectively from 01.01.2023.

A total of 12,784 junior teachers of the state will be benefited with the announcement while the State government will have to spend an additional Rs 95 crore annually for this.

Notably, the junior teachers had drawn the attention of 5T Chairman VK Pandian’s district visits to their problems.

Earlier in the day, the State government had increased the remuneration of the Mayors of Municipal corporations from Rs 8,000 to 50,000. Similarly, the monthly remuneration of the Deputy Mayors has been increased from 5,000 rupees to 20,000 rupees.

Likewise, the Municipal Council Chairman’s salary was increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 15,000, while the salary of the chairman has been increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 10,000. The Chief Minister has announced an increase in the monthly gratuity of the chairman from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 10,000 and the monthly gratuity of the deputy chairman from Rs. 800 to Rs. 7,500.

While the metropolitan corporators were getting Rs. 7,000 per meeting, this has now been increased to Rs 2,000. The allowance of councilors of various municipal councils and NACs has been increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 500. Apart from this, the members of the Standing Committee of the Metropolitan Corporation will get a daily allowance of Rs. 200 rupees during the meeting.

Patnaik also announced the introduction of ex-gratia assistance to the elected representatives of the urban areas. In case of death, this amount of assistance is kept at Rs. 2 lakh, while in case of total and partial disability, it is kept at Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.