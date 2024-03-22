Odisha govt appoints Amrit Ruturaj as Dhenkanal district collector

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today appointed IAS officer, Amrit Ruturaj as the new Collector of Dhenkanal District. The 2015-batch officer is the incumbent Labour Commissioner of Odisha.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Amrit Ruturaj, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Dhenkanal,” read a notification issued by the state General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

Earlier yesterday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered the transfer of Dhenkanal Collector, Manoranjan Mallick. Even Deogarh SP Ram Prasad Sahu and Cuttack Rural SP Mihir Kumar Panda were also directed to be transferred.

