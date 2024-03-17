Odisha government announces salary hike for samiti sabhya members

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a hike in salaries and allowances of Panchayat Samiti Sabhya members and vice-chairman in the concerned block.

Henceforth, the Samiti Sabhya members will now get a salary of Rs 9,500 instead of Rs 7,500 per month. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.

Earlier, the Samiti Sabhya members used to get Rs 2,350 and on March 12, the state government had increased their salary to Rs 7,500.

On March 15, the Panchayat Samiti Sabhya members conducted a huge rally over salary hike in Bhubaneswar. They even questioned the government about the Salary of the Sarpanch and why they are getting less.

Later, the government announced the hike in their salary from Rs 7,500 to 9,500.