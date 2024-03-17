Yellow warnings for rain and hailstorms issued for several Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warnings for rain and hailstorms for several Odisha districts.

According to the weather department, rain and hailstorms likely to occur in different districts of the State for next couple of days. The IMD also predicted gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 Kmph per hour during this period of time.

The Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar of Odisha are also likely to witness rainfall, it added.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 18.03.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 19.03.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Odisha, South coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh and at one or two places over the rest districts Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 20.03.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Orange Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and hail accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Angul, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal. Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning & heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Khurda.

Orange Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and hail accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Angul, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal. Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning & heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Khurda.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sonepur and Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, the IMD suggested the following impact and action for thunderstorm with lightening:

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.

People are advised to take shelter in pukka structures and avoid taking shelter under trees and also move away from electric poles and wires.

Farming operations to be temporarily suspended during occurrence of event.

Farmers are advised to stake plants with stems with a string or twist-ties to build support.

