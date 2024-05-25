Odisha CM Naveen casts his vote, says BJD will win by huge majority: WATCH

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik casts his vote, said BJD will win by huge majority while casting his vote on Saturday.

The Chief Minister voted in Bhubaneswar. Naveen Patnaik cast his opinion in Aerodrome Colony UP School. He has talked to reporters after polling and said BJD will make history in this election. It will win in Odisha with a thumping majority.

The Chief Minister said that with the blessings of Jagannath, there will be a big victory for BJD in both Lok Sabha and Assembly. The Chief Minister said that we will make a stable government with the blessings of the people of Odisha and Lord Jagannath. Naveen appealed to everyone to voice their opinion through votes.

WATCH WHAT THE CM SAID AFTER VOTING

According to the information available, Karthik Pandian sat in an autorickshaw reached Unit-6 GOVT High School Booth No. 44 and cast his vote. Standing in long queues like ordinary people, they have voiced their opinions. After voting, Pandian addressed the public and said everyone should come and vote in large numbers and participate in the great celebration of democracy. Choose the candidate of your choice said Pandian.