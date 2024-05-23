Odisha CEO urges people to vote in huge numbers in the third phase

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha CEO has urged people to vote in huge numbers in the third phase of elections on May 25, said reports. The third phase of election campaigning will end today.

In the third phase of elections voting will be held for six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly seats. There are 64 candidates in the Lok Sabha seats and 383 in the Assembly seats. Of the 64 candidates contesting for the Lok Sabha seats, 55 are men and nine are women.

Similarly, out of 383 MLA candidates, 339 are men and as many as 44 are women. State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunj Bihari Dhal gave this information.

A total of 94 lakh 48 thousand voters will decide the fate of the candidates. 21 percent of them are youth voters. The number of male voters is 48.30 lakh and the number of female voters is 46.18 lakh.

On the May 25 in the third phase, votes will be casted in 10,551 polling centers under tight security. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal urged the voters that no matter where they live that is in the village or the city, they should make sure to vote.

