Odisha celebrates Dola Purnima today, here’s the Odia festive’s significance

Bhubaneswar: Dola Purnima is a popular and very significant festival in Odisha. It is celebrated on the full-moon day in the month of Phalguna (March). This festival marks the end of the six-day swing festival of Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna.

The six-day festival is known as Dola Jatra which begins from the Falguna Dasami. The idol of village deities, especially of Lord Krishna, is carried to all the homes in the villages on a decorated Veemana or palanquin. The people carrying the idols and those following it are smeared with Abira (dry colours).

The procession halts in front of each household and the deity is offered Bhog. The daily rounds of the deity for the four days are called Chachery.

On the final day of the Purnima, the celebration concludes in a swing festival for the deities. The idols carried in vimanas from a number of villages assemble in an important place where swings are fixed on a platform. They are made to swing to the accompaniment of devotional music sung in chorus.

According to prehistoric texts, it is believed that one who gets a glimpse of Krishna swaying in the swing makes up for all sins.

On this occasion, the Holy Trinity, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be decked up in the very popular Suna Besha at Srimandir.

It is believed that on this day the deities play colours with devotees and servitors. The Suna Besha is much loved by the devotees as divine siblings are decked in gold jewelry embellished with diamond and gems.

Lord Jagannatha is worshipped as Dola Govinda during Dola Purnima and Lord Govinda with Goddess Sridevi are placed on the dola bedi.