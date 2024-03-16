Odisha Cabinet approves 14 proposals, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet which under the chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik today approved a total of 14 proposals of seven departments.

The state cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at 11:00 today. The date for the general election will be announced in the afternoon. It will be the last cabinet of the current government. Multiple propositions may be discussed and approved. Since it is the last cabinet, the people of the state will be tracking it with attention.

Discussions may take place on the demands of various departments. It is expected that important proposals of various departments including city development, trade and transport will be approved in this meeting.

Here is a list of the proposals approved: