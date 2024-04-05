Odisha: BJD MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai quits party

Bhubaneswar: In a latest development in Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sitting MLA of Athamallik quit the party said the reports on Friday.

One more Biju Janata Dal (BJD) heavyweight resigned from the primary membership of the party following the announcement of the third list of candidates for the Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Ramesh Chandra Sai, the sitting MLA from Athamallik assembly segment under the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

Though Sai mentioned personal reasons for walking out of the party, in a video message, he clarified that denial of ticket by the party forced him to tender his resignation.

The disgruntled leader said he took the decision following discussions with his supporters.

“It has been a privilege and honour to work with you for the last five years and has been a great learning process for me. However, for personal reasons, I am unable to continue in the party and, hence, resigning from primary membership of Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect,” wrote Ramesh Chandra Sai in his letter to party president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD has nominated Nalini Kanta Pradhan for the Athmallik constituency on Wednesday.

In recent times BJD has seen mass exodus from the party. Recently Kendrapara MP and Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the 2024 Odisha elections.

Former MLA and actor Akash Das Nayak resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) recently ahead of the Odisha elections 2024.

Popular actor Arindam Roy resigned from BJD and tendered his resignation to party supremo Naveen Patnaik on March 15 said reliable reports.

Recently popular actor and ex-MP of BJD Sidhant Mohapatra quit BJD.

