Mutilated body of youth found on Astaranga beach, family alleges murder

Kakatpur: A mutilated body of a youth was found on the banks of Gundalba near Astaranga beach of Puri district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased man, identified as Radhu Swain of Ainsinia village.

As per reports, some onlookers spotted the body and informed the police about the body lying on the beach with chopped body parts.

On being informed the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

During investigation, it was found that Radhu was missing from last evening. Meanwhile, the family members have alleged that he has been murdered.

Also Read: Mutilated Body Of Youth Recovered From Railway Tracks In Odisha