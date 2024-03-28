MP candidates Manmath Routray and Pranab Prakash Das seek blessings of Lord Jagannath

Puri: After the first phase list of BJD candidates for General Elections 2024 came out, BJD MP candidates Pranab Prakash Das and Manmath Routray went to Puri and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath.

This morning, Pranab went to the holy land of Puri and sought the blessings of the holy trinity in the temple. After announcing the name of Sunil Mohanty from Puri assembly seat, Sunil also went to the temple with Pranab. Similarly, Rajya Sabha MP Subashish Khuntia and other local leaders were present and welcomed Pranab and wished him victory.

Further it is worth mentioning that, after getting ticket from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, Manmath Routray went to Puri and had darshan of Mahaprabhu. Manmath has expressed that he will win the election with the blessings of the Lord and the support of the party. He thanked BJD party supremo Naveen Patnaik for the trust in him.

Reports say that the son of senior Congress leader Sura Routray Manmath Routray joined BJD in a mega Mishrana Parba on March 27 at Shankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Jatni MLA Suresh Routarai’s younger son Manmath said that to fight the Jatni elections, there is a need for a capable leader in the constituency. In a press conference held at Sankha Bhawan Manmath said that we have come to this decision today after much discussion and deliberation.

BJD wanted me to join because they say caliber in me. Earlier in September 2023, putting all speculations to the rest, senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath Routray had clarified that he will not contest the 2024 general election on a Congress ticket.