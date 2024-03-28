BJD MP candidate Santrupt Mishra starts his campaigning journey, seeks blessing of Maa Cuttack Chandi

Cuttack: After the announcement of the list of BJD candidates for the upcoming general elections 2024, the political atmosphere in Odisha has become abuzz with activities.

The 72 MLA candidates and 15 MP candidates have started their preparation. Santrupt Mishra will contest as BJD candidate from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat. “This is a new journey for me,” Satrupt said.

Reports say that his campaign started with the blessings of Maa Cuttack Chandi. “Since childhood, I have always sought the blessings of Maa Cuttack Chandi for all my work. Now I have returned to my home town and will start a new workplace here,” Santrupt Mishra said while interacting with the media.

After getting the ticket from BJD this was his first visit to the Silver city of Cuttack. Post his visit to the temple, he went to met the organizational officers and workers of BJD. It is relevant to mention here that, Santrupt spent his school and college life in Cuttack.

Now he will make the city his workplace. It is worth mentioning that, BJD has given a new face in Cuttack after 24 years. On February 9, the former HR Head of Aditya Birla Group, Santrupt Misra has joined BJD Odisha. Mishra reportedly took early retirement from the position of Global Director of Human Resources of Aditya Birla group and joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

He personally went to Naveen Niwas and met the BJD Supremo. There he was officially welcomed into the party by Naveen Patnaik with a bouquet. He will do whatever the supremo asks him to do, Santrupt Mishra said while interacting with the media personnel after the joining ceremony.