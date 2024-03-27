MLA Sura Routray resigns from all posts of Odisha Congress

Bhubaneswar: Senior leader and MLA Suresh Routray resigned from various posts of Odisha Congress, said reliable reports on Wednesday. Reports said that Sura Routray has taken this step after his younger son Manmath Routray joined BJD.

It is further worth mentioning that, he also resigned from the post of PCC member. Similarly, Sura has also resigned from the post of political affairs member.

Writing a letter, Sura said no matter how much he explained to his younger son Manmath, he joined BJD without saying a word paying any heed.

The senior leader added that, this step of his son has hurt his inner self. So he decided on resigning from all the committees out of conscience. Sura has clarified that he will remain in the party even if he resigns from all the committees.

Reports say that the son of senior Congress leader Sura Routray Manmath Routray joined BJD in a mega Mishrana Parba on Wednesday at Shankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Jatni MLA Suresh Routarai’s younger son Manmath said that to fight the Jatni elections, there is a need for a capable leader in the constituency. In a press conference held at Sankha Bhawan Manmath said that we have come to this decision today after much discussion and deliberation.

BJD wanted me to join because they say caliber in me. Earlier in September 2023, putting all speculations to the rest, senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath Routray had clarified that he will not contest the 2024 general election on a Congress ticket.

While speaking to Kalinga TV, Manmath Routray had said that he has decided not to contest the 2024 general election on a Congress ticket as his political team has suggested him not to do so.

Earlier, his father and senior Congress leader Suresh Routray had announced that his younger son Manmath will contest the election from the Jatni assembly constitution on a Congress ticket. However, Manmath himself had not said anything about it.

