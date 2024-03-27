Manmath Routray joins BJD In Mega Mishrana Parba At Shankha Bhawan In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Reports say that the son of senior Congress leader Sura Routray Manmath Routray joined BJD in a mega Mishrana Parba on Wednesday at Shankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Jatni MLA Suresh Routarai’s younger son Manmath said that to fight the Jatni elections, there is a need for a capable leader in the constituency. In a press conference held at Sankha Bhawan Manmath said that we have come to this decision today after much discussion and deliberation.

BJD wanted me to join because they say caliber in me. Earlier in September 2023, putting all speculations to the rest, senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath Routray had clarified that he will not contest the 2024 general election on a Congress ticket.

While speaking to Kalinga TV, Manmath Routray had said that he has decided not to contest the 2024 general election on a Congress ticket as his political team has suggested him not to do so.

Earlier, his father and senior Congress leader Suresh Routray had announced that his younger son Manmath will contest the election from the Jatni assembly constitution on a Congress ticket. However, Manmath himself had not said anything about it.

Manmath said that he wants to work on team opinion rather than individual (his own) opinion in politics. He also said that he has been meeting different political parties and has been discussing things with political team members.

While speaking about the intention to join the politics, Manmath said that because of the love and faith of the people of Jatni, he left his job as a commercial pilot and decided to begin his political career.

Also Read: Senior Congress Leader Sura Routray Not To Contest Elections Anymore