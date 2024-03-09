Miscreant loot bag containing jewellery in Odisha’s capital

Bhubaneswar: An unknown miscreant allegedly looted gold and silver ornaments from a jeweller under Airfield Police limits in Odisha’s capital on Saturday afternoon.

As per reports, jeweller Manas Sahoo was closing his shop and kept his bag filled with gold and silver ornaments on his bike. Meanwhile, an unknown miscreant came and took away the bag along with him.

The jeweller then informed the police about the incident. The cops reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.