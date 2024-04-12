Minor bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha, see detailed list

Bhubaneswar: There has been a minor bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.
Here is the detailed list of the bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha:
- Vineet Bhardwaj, IAS (RR-2012), Director- cum-Additional Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of State Mission Director, Odisha Livelihoods Mission, Bhubaneswar.
- Vijay Amruta Kulange, IAS (RR-2013), MD, OMFED is allowed to remain in additional charge of Labour Commissioner, Odisha.
- Parul Patawari, IAS (RR-2015), State Project Director, OSEPA is allowed to remain in additional charge of Member Secretary, “Mo School”