Minor bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha, see detailed list

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: There has been a minor bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

Here is the detailed list of the bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha:

 
  1. Vineet Bhardwaj, IAS (RR-2012), Director- cum-Additional Secretary, Drinking Water and  Sanitation, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of State Mission Director, Odisha Livelihoods Mission, Bhubaneswar.
  2. Vijay Amruta Kulange, IAS (RR-2013), MD, OMFED is allowed to remain in additional charge of Labour Commissioner, Odisha.
  3. Parul Patawari, IAS (RR-2015), State Project Director, OSEPA is allowed to remain in additional charge of Member Secretary, “Mo School”

