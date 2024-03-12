These Odisha police officers transferred and given new appointments

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle in the police cadres and gave new appointment to five officers ahead of the General Elections 2024.

As per the notification issued by the State government, the following transfers and postings in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police are hereby ordered as decided by the “State Police Establishment board:”

Akash Chandra Sahoo, OPS, DSP, SOG, Bhubaneswar deputed to BPSPA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as DSP, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar. Sabitarani Jena, OPS, DSP, CAW & CW, Bhubaneswar deputed to PTI, Byree is transferred and posted as DSP, PTI, Byree. Rajanikanta Mallick, OPS, Statew HRPC, Cuttack deputed to PTS, Nayagarh is transferred and posted as DSP, PTS, Nayagarh. Akshaya Kumar Nayak, OPS, DSP, L/R, State Police Hdqrs, Cuttack deputed to BPSPA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as DSP, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar. Sangita Toppo, OPS, DSP, L/R, State Police Hdqrs, Cuttack deputed to PTC, Angul is transferred and posted as DSP, PTC, Angul.

Earlier today, the State Government appointed retired IPS officer Santosh Kumar Upadhyay as the Chairman of Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB).

As per a notification issued by the Home Department, the state government has set certain terms and conditions while appointing him as the OPRB Chairman. The terms and conditions are: The engagement is for a period of two years from the date of his joining or until further orders whichever is earlier, the emoluments are to be calculated based on the basic pay minus pension (before commutation of pension), Vehicle and other logistical support is to be provided by the SPHQ, he is to report to the Home Department.