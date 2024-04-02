Mercury breaches 41 degree Celsius in 7 places of Odisha, take these measures to stay safe

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under scorching heatwave condition with mercury breaching 41 degree Celsius in seven places of the State.

The evening bulletin of the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar revealed that the highest temperature of the day i.e 41.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Malkangiri followed by Titlagarh where a temperature of 41.5 degrees was witnessed.

The other five places where the temperature touched the 41 degree Celsius-mark are Boudh (41.4), Bhawanipatna (41.2), Nayagarh (41), Balangir (41) and Talcher (41).

Likewise, Angul and Jharsuguda reported temperature of 40.7 and 40.3 degree Celsius respectively.

On the other hand, residents of the Millennium City Cuttack sizzled at 38.4 degrees while people in the State Capital city Bhubaneswar witnessed 37.2 degree Celsius temperature.

The weather department has issued yellow warning for severe heatwave condition in Odisha for four days saying that the mercury would rise further by 2-4 degrees. The yellow warning for heatwave condition has been issued between April 3 and April 6.

The people have been advised to follow the following suggestions to stay safe from the scorching heatwave:

Avoid prolonged heat exposure. Wear light weight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes. Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours. Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to re-hydrate the body. Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours. Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day. Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities. Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention. Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately. Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.

