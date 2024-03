Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out at a ‘mudki’ factory in Arvind Nagar of Rasulgarh area in Bhubaneswar this evening.

On being informed, a team of firefighters along with fire-brigade reached the spot and are trying their best to douse the inferno.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, none is said to have been injured in the incident, said sources.

The fire assumed to have occurred while the employees of the factory were busy in preparing the mudki, a snack.